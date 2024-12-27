Cristiano Ronaldo subtly criticizes FIFA for overlooking Vinicius Jr. for the Ballon d’Or

The 15th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards took place in Dubai, with Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. crowned Best Player of the Season. The Brazilian forward triumphed over a field of top nominees, including Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese legend used the occasion to share his thoughts on FIFA’s decision to overlook Vinícius for the Ballon d’Or.

The prestigious Ballon d’Or ultimately went to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, sparking debate over the criteria for the award. Ronaldo didn’t shy away from expressing his opinion on the matter.

“In my opinion, he (Vinícius Jr.) deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. It was unfair,” Ronaldo said during the ceremony. “I’ll say it in front of everybody. They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but I think they should’ve given it to Vinícius because he won the UCL and scored a goal in the final. When you deserve the award, you should give them the award.”

Ronaldo also took the opportunity to praise the Globe Soccer Awards, suggesting they maintain a more transparent and merit-based approach. “This is why I love Globe Soccer Awards, as they are honest. Vinícius Jr. clearly deserved to be the winner,” he added.

Vinicius Junior is rewarded during the Globe Soccer Awards 2025. (IMAGO / LaPresse)

Ronaldo’s thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti

During the same event, Ronaldo didn’t hold back in praising his former Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, calling him a pivotal figure in the club’s success.

“I was in the car with my friends, and they asked me what makes a good coach,” Ronaldo began. “I think there are several factors, but the most important is how you manage players. Carlo is someone who knows how to handle footballers.”

“He is, was, and always will be the key to Real Madrid’s success,” Ronaldo continued. “He has achieved so much, and it’s no coincidence. He does something different, something special. Beyond being a good coach, he’s a respectful and kind person, and that’s what matters most to me.”

Ronaldo and Ancelotti shared a fruitful partnership at Real Madrid, winning a UEFA Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Copa del Rey during their time together.

