Jerry Jones has taken a very intriguing stance on the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and although the team has shown improvement, no one knows what will happen in 2025.

A few weeks ago, when the results crisis was very severe, several names appeared on a list of candidates to try to lead the franchise to the Super Bowl: Ben Johnson, Deion Sanders, Mike Vrabel, Kliff Kingsbury, and even Bill Belichick.

However, time is passing, and there are few signs of who will be the leader of a project with stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most important topics to follow in the NFL.

Will Mike McCarthy get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

In recent months, Jerry Jones has given hints on several occasions about what will happen with Mike McCarthy. The owner says he is happy with the coach’s work and appreciates how he has kept the team afloat in a year plagued by injuries.

Now, before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones once again left the door open for McCarthy’s return during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. Just another intriguing statement.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the way that the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players. They are just growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds. Makes me think we’ve got an outstanding future ahead of us.”

Who will be the next head coach of the Cowboys?

In a follow-up question, when Jones was asked if these statements meant he was leaning towards a contract extension for McCarthy in the next months, this was his response:

“We’re just talking about what’s positive right now. We started the conversation talking about how good of a job the coaching staff is doing with the circumstances that we’ve been dealing with. That’s led by Mike McCarthy. That’s what we’re doing. I’m saying just what I’m saying. I’m very impressed with how this team is playing and the level of tenacity.”