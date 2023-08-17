For the first time in years, the New York Jets seem to be in a position to succeed. Not only did they land Aaron Rodgers, but the team from the Big Apple also signed star running back Dalvin Cook.

The Jets have been making a lot of progress under Robert Saleh in the last few years, but it looked – especially in 2022 – that they were a star quarterback away from being a serious contender.

However, once they got Rodgers, the Jets also knew they needed to help the veteran quarterback. Cook definitely gives them reasons to believe, and the RB is also optimistic about what they can accomplish this year.

Dalvin Cook believes Jets can be special

“When I came on my visit, I think I’ve pretty much seen everything I needed to see,” Cook said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was good vibes with the coaches, the players, everybody around the building.

“When you dig deep and look into the roster, I think all the pieces are put together. I think I can come help these guys. You look at the running back room with MC, Breece, Bam, all those other guys, and me just adding to it, I think we can be something special.”

The Jets certainly have big plans after years of misery for their fans. But the AFC East will be challenging, with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots all aiming to make the playoffs.