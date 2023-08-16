Dalvin Cook found himself in the spotlight after the Minnesota Vikings released him for salary cap purposes considering his high figures. As a free agent, Cook’s future was a topic of intense speculation, with multiple significant teams vying for his signature.

Initially, the Miami Dolphins emerged as the frontrunners, with their sights set on bringing the running back dynamic skill set to their talented roster. However, most were left stunned when the New York Jets secured Cook with a lucrative deal that caught many off guard.

Cook’s journey to the Jets encountered hurdles as he underwent off-season surgery to repair a shoulder injury. Additionally, an off-field issue was another topic of discussion, leaving the player and the Jets waiting to see if a potential suspension would impact his playing time.

Dalvin Cook’s Contract Structure with the Jets

One noteworthy aspect of Cook’s move was the size of his contract. Despite the running back market being at a very low point, the Jets offered him a salary that was higher than expected, reaching a total max of $8.62M. However, the Jets made sure to be protected in case Cook is suspended by the league for a domestic violence lawsuit against him.

Along with not receiving a signing bonus, New York included some clauses in case if the player has to miss time. As was reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, $5.92M are attached to Cook not being in the reserve/suspended list. The deal has $4.72 million tied to his presence on the 53-man roster, IR, or PUP. According to this report, the Jets wouldn’t have to pay him while he’s suspended.

Moreover, his season must be perfect for him to reach the highest value considering his contract is full of incentives. Not only New York have to win the Super Bowl, but his performance has to be stellar. He would have to finish with 1,250 rushing yards, 1,500 scrimmage yards, and be on the active roster in every game to earn the max possible, per Florio.