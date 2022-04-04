Now that Russell Wilson took his talents to Mile High, the Seattle Seahawks could explore making some more moves. Apparently, D.K. Metcalf could be had at the right price.

Even though going from Russell Wilson to Drew Lock is a huge step behind, the Seattle Seahawks claim they have no intention of rebuilding or giving up already. Especially in one of the NFL's toughest divisions.

Then again, you don't have to be a football connoisseur to realize that a blockbuster deal involving a potential Hall of Famer QB often comes with major changes that follow. And the Seahawks would be wise to make the most of the valuable assets they still have.

That's why some insiders and executives expectPete Carroll to part ways with some other stars of the roster. That includes D.K. Metcalf, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract.

NFL Rumors: D.K. Metcalf A Prime Trade Candidate

“This is a name that’s buzzing in league circles. No guarantee that anything happens here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, per Bleacher Report. “I’m told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he’s not going to be traded."

"Seattle has said publicly they have no intention to trade him," Fowler added. "But the execs I talk to keep bringing him up that maybe they would either be willing to move on at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change. So, something is going on here; it’s just hard to figure out what. But he’s got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade. That’s the tricky part.”

For what it's worth, the Seahawks denied their intentions to trade Wilson until the very same day they moved him, so it's not like we can take their word for anything. That being said, Metcalf would be a huge upgrade for multiple teams' receiving corps, including the Packers and Patriots.