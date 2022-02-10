Matt Ryan might be heading into the final years of his career and his future at the Atlanta Falcons is often subject of discussion in the NFL. Here, check out what Arthur Blank had to say about the quarterback.

It's been quite a memorable ride for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons during their 14 years together so far, and their story could continue for a few more seasons if he stays for the remaining two years of his contract.

But that's what many people in Atlanta are wondering with their sights set on the 2022 NFL season. Will Ryan continue behind center? Or will the Falcons decide that it's time to move on?

Some interesting options at quarterback are expected to be on the market this offseason. However, if we had to guess what the Falcons will do, Arthur Blank's latest comments suggest that the team isn't ready to part ways with its 2008 third overall pick.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank suggests Matt Ryan would continue in Atlanta

14 seasons of playing football in the NFL is a lot for any player, let alone if all of those years have been with the same team. And Father Time eventually knocks everyone's door. Ryan turns 37 in May, so many wonder for how long he'll be a Falcon.

"At some point, there will be a sunset for him, but exactly when that is I really can't tell you because I really don't know," Arthur Blank told the Falcons' official website (AtlantaFalcons.com). The team owner seems to believe there's still a lot left in the quarterback's tank, although he's aware that Ryan won't play forever. "At some point, it will become clear that (the Falcons) need to move forward," he said.

However, that time may have not come yet. "(Ryan) loves the game. He loves the Falcons. He loves the city and he wants to stay here," Blank said. "That's a decision the coach and general manager will make. But we have no reason to think he won't continue to be playing quarterback for us.

"Great franchises have a successful transition from one quarterback to the next. We want to make sure we're focused on doing the same thing. Coach understands that and so does our general manager."

It would be fair to say it's too soon to tell what will happen, but the owner's words are pretty clear. Even though he said the decision is not up to him, Blank has already said what he thinks about the situation. So, unless the coach and GM beg to differ and he's fine with it, we can prepare ourselves to see Ryan in a Falcons uniform again next season.