Being patient has paid off for Jordan Love, who is preparing to enter his first NFL season as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. It took Aaron Rodgers to force his way out, but it’s still rewarding.

The Utah State product was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which proved that the Packers were preparing for an eventual departure of the four-time NFL MVP.

Love didn’t saw the field that much though, so this will be a challenging year for the 24-year-old. That’s why a former NFL executive believes a veteran quarterback could be a great backup for Love.

Former Vikings GM proposes Teddy Bridgewater as backup for Jordan Love in Green Bay

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman suggested free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater as a potential candidate to backup Jordan Love at the Green Bay Packers:

(Transcript via ClutchPoints)

“The other team is the Green Bay Packers, who are starting the Jordan Love era,” Spielman of The 33rd Team wrote earlier in the week. “Behind him, they have rookie Sean Clifford, who they drafted in the fifth round but many viewed as a college free agent, and Danny Etling, who was a free agent from LSU a few years ago. Teams will be patient with their young quarterbacks, but don’t be surprised if one of these teams signs Bridgewater.”

The other team Spielman is talking about are the Los Angeles Chargers, where Bridgewater could act as backup to Justin Herbert. While Spielman was the one who drafted him 32nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, the 30-year-old proved to be a reliable emergency option, and he’s still in the open market.