Tom Brady put the NFL on notice about what's coming with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Tom Brady dominated the NFL by winning seven rings playing for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, from the booth, the legend is watching how Patrick Mahomes has become his impressive successor.

Of course, the surrounding cast is crucial with the Kansas City Chiefs. The star quarterback keeps learning from one of the best head coaches in history such as Andy Reid taking advantage of a sensational connection with Travis Kelce.

As it happened many times with Brady, many experts and thousands of fans aren’t satisfied with Mahomes even posting a 3-0 start. Surprisingly, as defending Super Bowl champions, they still face big doubters.

Who is a better player between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes?

In a world full of inevitable comparisons, Tom Brady sent a big warning to the NFL about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Although the individual stats aren’t impressive in the 2024 season, it could be a huge mistake to count them out.

“I know they haven’t looked like the normal dominant Chiefs, but they’re finding ways to win. Great teams do that. They always find a way when it matters. This team has done that. Patrick has done a great job. He’s finding that connection with Rashee Rice in his second year. It’s only a matter of time before that Patrick and Travis connection starts humming like always.”

