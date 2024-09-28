NBA News: Mavericks owner makes something clear about Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki comparison

Luka Doncic has been nothing short of a revelation since his arrival in the NBA. Despite already being a standout with Real Madrid in Europe, Doncic’s transition to the Dallas Mavericks has been seamless. He even led the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years, a feat last achieved when Dirk Nowitzki delivered the franchise’s first championship.

In just six seasons, Doncic has already racked up five All-Star selections, four All–NBA First Team honors, and claimed the NBA scoring title in 2023-24. He also took home the Rookie of the Year award in 2018-19. At this pace, Doncic is well on his way to securing his place among the basketball greats.

Doncic’s success has naturally sparked debate over whether Nowitzki is still the best player in Mavericks history, or if Luka has already surpassed him. Mavs owner Mark Cuban, however, was quick to critique these comparisons.

In a recent interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Cuban addressed the differences between the two Mavericks icons. “Remember, the league has changed,” Cuban said. “And Dirk—the skills he brought, and even more than his skills, his mindset—Dirk is mentally tougher than any human I’ve ever met in my life.”

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“Whether it’s dealing with pain or the discipline off the court, that defines what you do,” Cuban continued. “It doesn’t matter how talented you are. We’ve both seen talented guys flame out in a minute. Dirk had that mindset, stronger than maybe anybody, other than Michael Jordan.”

When it came to Doncic, Cuban pointed out the differences in style and abilities. “Luka, on the other hand, in terms of actual skill and killer instinct—Luka can handle the ball. Dirk needed someone to get him the ball. That’s the only real difference.”

Cuban on how Doncic-Irving took Mavs to the Finals

During an appearance on The Roommates Show, Mark Cuban opened up about the chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and how their collaboration fueled the Mavericks’ run to the NBA Finals. According to Cuban, the duo’s success was built during the offseason.

“It was like, okay, let’s take the summer and figure things out,” Cuban revealed. “By the time training camp rolled around, they had learned how to play together. [Head coach Jason Kidd] did a great job managing two high-level talents, and we were able to make it work.”

Cuban also emphasized the duo’s influence on the rest of the team. “Not only did Luka and Kyrie figure out how to play off each other, but they also elevated everyone around them,” he said. “Guys like PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively all saw improvements. It was special to watch how they lifted the entire squad.”