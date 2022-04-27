The future of Deebo Samuel no longer seems in San Francisco but his departure may not be that easy. Check out here what the 49ers' front office is reportedly asking for to trade the wide receiver.

This year we've witnessed one of the wildest NFL offseasons in recent years. The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Deshaun Watson left Houston for Cleveland, Tyreek Hill moved to Miami, and the list goes on.

And it looks like we'll also talk about other names soon. Deebo Samuel is expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at any time, as he seems unwilling to sign an extension regardless of how much money is on the table.

While the reason why the wide receiver wants out of California is still uncertain, his name is already attracting interest in the rest of the league. The 49ers, however, are not expected to let him leave so easily.

NFL Rumors: Here's the 49ers' asking price for Deebo Samuel

Many teams like the Texans or the Jets, who have failed in their quest to sign Hill from the Chiefs, could set their sights on the disgruntled Samuel as they could use his help at WR. But are they willing to meet what the Niners ask for him?

According to Sports Illustrated, an NFL executive revealed that the 49ers want two first-round picks in return for Samuel. The 26-year-old has certainly proven how far he can carry a team last season, yet the Niners' demands seem to be too high.

While exchanging two first-rounders may be a bit excessive for any team, surrendering just a first-round pick followed by a second-rounder would make much more sense. Only time will tell whether the 49ers reduce their demands or if someone actually meets their steep asking price.