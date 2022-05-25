When the Green Bay Packers signed Aaron Rodgers to a lucrative extension earlier this year, Jordan Love knew he would once again be the backup quarterback. Here's what he had to say about it.

Unlike the 2021 offseason, in which his future drew a lot of speculation as part of a months-long saga, it didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to confirm he would be back with the Packers in 2022.

The veteran signal-caller signed a lucrative, 3-year extension to his contract, keeping him in Green Bay until 2026 - unless he changes his mind before then. Either way, his new deal means that he will once again take the reins of the Packers this season.

Consequently, Jordan Love will have to keep on waiting for an opportunity. "We think he can be a good player, but we haven't seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him," team CEO Mark Murphy said about Love a few months ago. He's dealing with this situation the best possible way, although he was also quite honest about it.

Jordan Love gets real on Aaron Rodgers' new deal with Packers

“Obviously, the dude deserves it [with] what he’s done the last two years,” Love said, per Nicole Manner of Fox 11 Green Bay via ProFootballTalk. “But personally for me, it just means that I’m about to be a backup again — for this year. And that’s all I can control right now. So I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time it’s like, ‘ah.’ You know?"

As Rodgers is not showing up for the Organized Team Activities, Love is enjoying a lot of first-team action while the real starter is out. Even so, his mindset remains unchanged.

“It was kind of the same because you didn’t know what was going to happen. And now that he’s signed, he’s back, I don’t think it changes anything for me. Like I said, I’m still here. I’m still going to do my job and I’m competing to try to be that guy if he wasn’t here, if he is here. So, he’s not here right now, so I’m the one getting all the 1s reps. So I look at it as I’m the guy right now.”

Seeing Rodgers sign a new contract until 2026 was probably tough for Love, who knows that he might have to settle with a backup role for a long time. However, he can make the best out of this situation by learning everything he can from one of the greatest QBs of all time.