The Green Bay Packers' slow start to the 2022 NFL season suggests Aaron Rodgers needs help in offense, which is why the front office has reportedly set their sights on a potential trade target before the deadline.

It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to realize that not looking for a wide receiver in the offseason could prove costly. The veteran quarterback had warned it during training camp, but the team did nothing about it.

Six weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season, things have changed in Green Bay. The team is second in the NFC North behind the Vikings (5-1) at 3-3, and its biggest concern is without any doubt how to improve in offense.

Since Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the team, the Packers have lacked a wideout of their caliber. However, with the trade deadline looming around, it looks like the front office already has a name in mind to help Rodgers.

Rumor: Packers eye WR to help Aaron Rodgers

"A few general managers I've spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market. One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, though at a hefty price," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

Following an impressive rookie year in 2020, Claypool fell short of expectations last season. However, the now third-year quarterback just delivered a great performance in the Steelers' shocking win over the Bucs, so his price could be on the rise again.

The Packers have draft capital to offer in return, as they possess picks in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft except the sixth. With Allen Lazard as WR1 and many rookies who have yet to turn up their game, it would make sense if they offer some of these selections in exchange of Claypool. They'll have until Nov. 1 to work things out.