After years of flirting with a possible departure, Aaron Rodgers finally made up his mind and left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season. It wasn’t a nice ending, but nothing will ever erase what they lived together.

The 39-year-old spent 18 years at Lambeau Field, spending his first three years as Brett Favre’s backup until he took the reins in 2008. Rodgers went on to build another legendary career at the Packers in his 15 seasons as starter.

That’s why, even if he didn’t leave in good terms with the current front office, the team will eventually recognize everything he did for the organization. We’ll have to wait, but the Packers already know they will retire his jersey.

Packers CEO addresses retirement of Aaron Rodgers’ iconic No. 12

“He was one of the greatest players in the history of the Packers and we want to thank him for all he did during his remarkable, 18-year career,” Murphy said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and we will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time.”

Since Rodgers is still active and his controversial exit is still fresh in the memory, now may not be the time to talk about a tribute. But the team and Rodgers will definitely share the emotional moment they deserve at some point.