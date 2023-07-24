The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams to watch heading into the 2023 NFL season. With Aaron Rodgers gone, many are looking forward to seeing Jordan Love in his first year as starter.

Needless to say, the former first-rounder has big shoes to fill in as the 39-year-old set the bar too high at Lambeau Field. The team prepared for this transition the day it selected the Utah State product in 2020, but the moment of truth is drawing nearer.

While the Packers have enough confidence in Love to start him this year, they’re not ready to make a long-term commitment yet. But when will they be ready to tell if Love’s their guy? Apparently, their past experience with Rodgers could give them an idea.

Packers to decide if Love is their long-term QB the same way they did with Rodgers

“I’m comparing it a little bit to Aaron’s first year as a starter, yeah, I’d say at least half a season to know,“ Packers President Mark Murphy said Monday, via ESPN. “And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”

The Packers finished the 2008 season with a 6-10 record, but Rodgers’ performances proved he was the right man for the job. Love is under contract through 2024, having replaced his rookie contract and its fifth-year option.

Therefore, there will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders this year. Not only because he has to replace a legend, but also because his job at the Packers (and maybe in the NFL) could be at stake.