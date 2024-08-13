Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid receive some negative news in their pursuit of a three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2024 NFL season with high aspirations, aiming to become the first team in league history to pull off a three-peat. But Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have already received some bad news early in the year.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to be out between four and six weeks due to the sternoclavicular injury he picked up in Kansas City’s first preseason game.

The veteran wideout, who joined the reigning Super Bowl champs in free agency, got injured in his first drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Brown was discharged from hospital Sunday, which was a relief for Mahomes and company.

Reid had an encouraging message for the Chiefs when announcing Brown avoided surgery and would return to the team, but couldn’t tell when. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the season opener.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Mahomes, Reid could miss Hollywood Brown for Chiefs’ 2024 NFL season opener

The Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, September 5, when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead. That game is three weeks away from us, which means Brown could be unavailable.

In the event the wide receiver’s recovery takes up to six weeks, Mahomes would also miss his new weapon for the game against Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Brown’s arrival created high expectations in Kansas City, where the WR room from 2023 failed to help Mahomes last season. His early injury is therefore a huge blow for the quarterback and Reid as they aim to take the offense to a new level in 2024.