Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were dealt with a huge blow early in the 2024 NFL Preseason when Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown left Saturday’s game agains the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury. But Andy Reid provided good news about the wide receiver.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the Chiefs head coach revealed the wideout avoided surgery. Brown was discharged from hospital Sunday and is already back in Kansas City.

Even though Brown is not expected to suit up in another preseason game, Reid had an encouraging message for Mahomes and Chiefs fans by suggesting the wide receiver will be back with the team for the 2024 NFL season.

“The positive there is that he’s going to be back, without him in there. His experience and in that in the league, but we’ve also got other guys who can step in and play well, we will be okay there,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “It’s just we’re pulling for him to get back on. We’ll see how that goes.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Brown’s presence for Chiefs’ season opener uncertain

Hollywood Brown joined the Chiefs in free agency after previous stops with the Baltimore Ravensa and Arizona Cardinals to boost a WR room that failed to help Mahomes in 2023.

The 27-year-old suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation against the Jaguars on Saturday, which makes his availability for Week 1 uncertain. “We’ll see how that goes,“ Reid said about Brown’s chances of recovering in time for the season opener.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, September 5, when Patrick Mahomes and company welcome Brown’s former team Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead.