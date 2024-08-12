Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill broke down why he considers himself a better player in the NFL than former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Tyreek Hill led the NFL Top 100 list in 2024, which means he’s considered by his peers as the best player in the league. That means they believe Cheetah is better than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished at No. 4.

While this was seen as a controversial ranking, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver doesn’t hesitate to confirm what his colleagues have voted. In fact, Hill explained why he considers himself better than Mahomes during an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.

“Are you a better player than Patrick Mahomes?” Adams asked Hill, who replied, “Yeah for sure, I’m him,” before Adams asked the wideout what’s his argument to explain this.

Tyreek Hill mentions height as reason why he’s better than Mahomes

While the Dolphins star acknowledges his former teammate’s talent and importance for the Chiefs, just like his Super Bowl success, Hill believes his status as the league’s best has to do with his height.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“My argument is you gotta look at it like this, Pat is great, he’s great obviously for his team, you feel me? They won two, back to back Super Bowls, they did their thing, right? You look at me, two back to back 1700 (yards), Pro Bowl, All-Pro, this, that, consistency, all that man, you feel me? I’m doing this at 5’8, 5’9. I’m going to call myself shorter now, 5’7, about 190, come on man. A lot of people said I couldn’t be a receiver and I’m out here doing this. I’m giving all the short kings out there hope, all the short kings across the world hope,” Hill said.

Cheetah and Mahomes formed the greatest duo in the NFL a few years ago, but Hill has been looking to succeed on his own since he left Kansas City for Miami in 2022.

Pat has certainly fared better after the breakup, winning two more Super Bowls with the Chiefs. Hill has been unstoppable in South Florida, but the Dolphins have yet to succeed in the postseason. This year, the wideout will be looking to help the franchise win its first playoff game since 2000.