The New England Patriots are heading into the 2023 NFL season with plenty of question marks around them. Many things have been said about the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe competition, the lack of top signings and even about Bill Belichick‘s job security.

The AFC East looks stacked this year, with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets all entering the new season with high aspirations. Many wonder whether the Patriots will be able to compete against these star-studded teams.

DeAndre Hopkins looked like the perfect target for New England to boost its offense, but the wideout chose Tennessee. However, it looks like Jones could still get another weapon before Week 1.

Rumor: Ezekiel Elliott is on the Patriots’ radar

(Via NESN)

“Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi and Greg Bedard on Friday reported ‘there are several teams that remain in the mix’ for the former Dallas Cowboys star, “including the Patriots.

‘So what’s taking so long? Money,‘ Giardi and Bedard wrote. ‘Shocking, right? Zeke would like more of it. The teams interested in his services would prefer to pay the bare minimum, including one, I’m told, that wants to sign the veteran RB post-Week 1 so the contract is not guaranteed. So now Elliott waits.‘”

Ezekiel Elliott would be an interesting addition for an offense whose best options at the running back room currently are Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery. The former Cowboys star is still out there, so it could be a great opportunity for the Patriots.