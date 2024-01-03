The New York Jets’ once-promising season went down the drain right before their eyes. Losing Aaron Rodgers in their first offensive drive of the season condemned to another playoff-less campaign, and their decision not to pursue a veteran replacement only made things worse.

Unsurprisingly, that also took a big toll on the Jets’ running game. Their offensive line was far from efficient, and not having a solid QB situation also closed all lanes for their backs.

On top of that, Dalvin Cook was clearly behind young star Breece Hall in the pecking order. He was rarely featured in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense, and his talents were going to waste in the Big Apple.

So, now that the former Minnesota Vikings star has been granted his release and will be eligible to sign with any team ahead of the playoffs, we take a look at the three most logical destinations for him right now.

NFL Rumors: Landing Spots For Dalvin Cook

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the offensive juggernaut they used to be, but they’re still the reigning Super Bowl champions and the team to beat until proven otherwise.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will never be the star they thought he’d be, and Isiah Pacheco has done a great job as the featured back. Then again, they need to add more depth to that running back room.

Jerick McKinnon will continue to handle the passing-down duties, but adding Cook could give them a massive threat in goal-line and red-zone situations, which is where they’ve struggled the most this season.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb just a couple of games into the season. That was just the start of a trend for Kevin Stefanski’s team, which has dealt with more injuries than everybody else in the league.

Stefanski and Cook go a long way back. He used to be the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator, and Cook had the best years of his career when he was calling the shots.

Jerome Ford is the Browns’ lead back, with Kareem Hunt handling change-of-pace duties. Needless to say, Cook would be an upgrade over both of them for the resilient Browns.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Ironically, Dak Prescott has been the best offensive player for the Dallas Cowboys this season. That’s just months after being deemed the weakest link and only Achilles heel of the offense.

However, the running game has been pretty much a non-factor in Dallas. Either because of a poor offensive line, play-calling, or a lack of talent, Tony Pollard has failed to step up as a true lead back.

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades, and this feels like their best chance in a while. They can’t leave anything to chance, and adding Cook looks like a no-brainer.