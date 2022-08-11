Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade. Here, we discuss the three likeliest landing spots for the two-time All-Pro.

The Chicago Bears can't catch a break. Following a tumultuous NFL off-season with Khalil Mack's departure, now two-time All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has also formally requested to be traded.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city," Smith said, per Yahoo Sports. "However, they have left me no choice than to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

That's no the kind of statement you back down from, especially after stating that signing that contract would 'hurt the linebacker market as a whole.' So, now that he's out of Chicago, where is he heading to? Let's break it down.

NFL Rumors: 3 Likely Landing Spots For Roquan Smith

3. Seahawks

There's a logical path for Roquan Smith to the Seattle Seahawks. Assistant coaches Sean Desai and Clint Hurtt used to work for the Bears, and Smith is the kind of player Pete Carroll loves to have on his team.

The Seahawks need as much help as they can get on both sides of the football. They have the cap space to sign him to the deal he wants and deserves and the draft capital to pull the trigger. He could take Bobby Wagner's spot in Seattle.

2. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys already have the most exciting defensive prospect in the league in Micah Parsons, so why not pair him with another young stud for years to come? It's been too long since they've been a legit contender, so it's time to make some moves.

They have the most available cap space among NFC teams, so making numbers work shouldn't be an issue. Needless to say, he'd be a significant upgrade over both Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox.

1. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers already got Khalil Mack, so why not double down and land Smith as well? Pairing those two with Joey Bosa could make their defense generationally great, especially after signing J.C. Jackson in the off-season.

Smith could start over Drue Tranquill or former first-round pick Kenneth Murray right away. The Chargers seemingly entered Super Bowl-or-bust after a big spending spree, and trading for Smith would only make them better.