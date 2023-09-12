The New York Jets can’t catch a break. They were already thinking about a Super Bowl berth, but their hopes lasted for one drive only, as Aaron Rodgers fell with an injury just four plays into the game.

Rodgers couldn’t even complete a single pass with his new team. He was carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury, and while X-rays were negative, he wasn’t able to come back.

Now, a report by NFL insider Adam Schefter reveals that the future Hall of Famer will be out for the season, which obviously puts the remainder of his career in doubt as well.

Aaron Rodgers Will Be Out For The Season

“An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career,” wrote Schefter. “Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.“

Needless to say, this is a massive blow for the Jets and one they might not be able to come back from, even with their elite defense and spectacular running back tandem.

Barring a major turn of events or a big trade, they’ll be forced to turn back to third-year pro Zach Wilson, who was literally booed off the field in his sophomore season.