With Sean Payton reportedly considering coming back from retirement, let's take a look at the three most logical destinations.

Building a balanced roster is one thing, but having a solid Head Coach is what could truly lead an NFL franchise to long, sustained success. Decision-making, personnel management, and even guts can take an organization to great lengths.

That's what separates losing teams from winning teams. Those who go through a never-ending revolving door of coaches rarely find any sort of success, but not many guys have been able to establish themselves and prove their worth as decision-makers.

Needless to say, Sean Payton has definitely earned his stripes and a spot in the sidelines. That's why today, we'll discuss the three potential destinations for him if he decides to come back from retirement.

3. Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule has failed to prove that he's up to the task of being an NFL coach. The Carolina Panthers have struggled to find a new franchise QB, but his so-called defensive expertise has been nowhere to be found.

Payton is one of the best defensive-minded coaches of the past two decades. He finds ways to win, even if things get ugly. Rhule's hot seat is getting hotter by the week, and Payton would be the perfect replacement.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury continues to underperform when the lights are bright. The Arizona Cardinals can't seem to beat good teams, even though they've put together one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Sean Payton is great at making adjustments, especially vs. contenders. He made a living out of shutting down their rivals at home, and the Cardinals have the potential to be an elite defensive team.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with mediocre coaches for way too long. Jason Garrett held on to his job for way longer than he should've, and they can't afford to make the same mistake with Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones has reportedly been trying to get Sean Payton for years. So, with McCarthy most likely shooting himself in the foot again sooner rather than later, the Cowboys seem like the most logical landing spot right now.