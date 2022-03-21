Tom Brady retired from the NFL to spend more time with his family, just to come back shortly a month after his announcement. Here, we share what his wife Gisele Bundchen seems to think about that.

Everybody was shocked to hear that Tom Brady was retiring from the NFL, not because of his age or after dominating the league at will for two decades, but because of the fact that he was still at his peak.

Brady suddenly announced that he wouldn't be coming back in 2022. He said that he wanted to spend time with his family and focus on other things. One month later, he backpedaled and claimed that his place is still on the field.

While the fans are ecstatic to have him on the gridiron again, one could only wonder how that decision could sit with his better half, Gisele Bundchen. Fortunately for him, it seems like she's on board with it.

NFL News: Gisele Supported Tom Brady's Desire To Come Back

(Transcript via People)

"The 41-year-old model is supportive of her husband's return to the NFL less than two months after announcing his retirement from professional football, a source tells PEOPLE. Though Bündchen previously hoped for his retirement, the source says that Brady's return was ultimately a family decision.

'Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board,' a source told People. 'Everything they do they decide as a family.'

"Another source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen was hoping Brady, 44, would be happy with retiring, but is supporting him because he felt so strongly about continuing to play. 'She wants Tom to be happy, but she is always worried about him getting injured," the second source says.'"

Marrying an NFL player may not be easy at all. Besides the physical beating your beloved one has to endure, there's all the traveling, the media scrutiny, and whatnot. But the Brady-Bundchen household has sure dealt with it like the best of them. And they'll continue to do so for as long as Brady wants to continue striving for greatness.