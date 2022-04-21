In one of the wildest NFL offseasons in recent years, Deebo Samuel is the latest big name to be on the market as he reportedly wants to leave the San Francisco 49ers. Check out here the reason behind his reported trade request.

NFL Rumors: This is why Deebo Samuel wants to be traded from the 49ers

There's not a week that goes by without some drama in the NFL. Especially in the offseason, but even more this year. Star players have changed teams in the blink of an eye, and it wasn't just quarterbacks. Wide receivers have also made, and continue to make big headlines.

This week, all eyes turned to Deebo Samuel, whose future looks up in the air after deleting all references to the San Francisco 49ers from his social media profiles. The wide receiver heads into the final year of his rookie contract, but he reportedly wants out.

While many people immediately began to imagine potential destinations for the 26-year-old, others wondered why he decided to request a trade. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the key reason would not have to do with his contract or his position on the field.

NFL Rumors: Why did Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco?

While many speculated that his desire to leave San Francisco could be related to him wanting a more lucrative deal, the reason why Deebo Samuel wants to be traded from the 49ers is that he reportedly wants to be closer to South Carolina, where he spent most of his life before the Niners drafted him in 2019.

"I'm sure there are multitude of factors as to why he'd like to be traded but I think one of them is the fact that he simply prefers to be closer to home, South Carolina, not out West in California," Schefter said.

This theory has also been shared by Chris Simms on PFT Live, and it actually makes sense. Players often base their career decisions on what kind of team they're joining or what kind of contract they're offered, but location is also an important factor.

In Deebo's case, for instance, it was the Niners who chose him, not the other way around. That's what happens in every draft. He seemed to be fine for three years, but maybe he decided it's time to get closer to home.