Weeks after the NFL's free agency frenzy started, Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned. That might change in the next couple of days. Find out where could be heading to.

All signs point that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu are heading separate ways. The NFL's free-agency frenzy was one for the ages, yet he continues to be one of the top names still unsigned.

Mathieu is reportedly in no rush to make a decision about his next step. He's looking forward to signing a lucrative deal that meets what he feels he's worth after quite an impressive nine-year stint in the league.

But even though news coming from his front have been slow for most of the offseason, it now seems like the New Orleans Saints could be leading the race to acquire his services. At least, that's what he says.

NFL Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu Could Sign With The Saints

“I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore,” Mathieu said after his visit to the Saints, per ClutchPoints. “The list goes on and on. Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’ Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Mathieu Says He'd Love To Play For The Saints

“They have a great program with Mama Benson, Dennis Allen, and all of those people over there. It’d be great to represent my state, my city, and the team I grew up watching," Mathieu said. "Even a couple of my guys that I love to hang out with, they play for the Saints now so you know it wouldn’t be a bad situation.”

Mathieu also cited his friendship with C.J. Gardner-Johnson as one of the reasons to head back home and play for the Saints, stating that they could have one of the most entertaining defenses in the league:

“That’s one of my guys. I could imagine that secondary with me and him in it," the safety added. "You know, probably first of all, it would be the shortest secondary in the league. But, it’ll probably be the most feisty one too. So, I mean, it would definitely give the fans in New Orleans a treat every Sunday.”

Mathieu isn't the most physical specimen in the league but he's got a great nose for the ball and is an explosive, eletric, contagious player. The Saints may not be that good this season, but adding him could certainly help their case.