The 2023 NFL season is on the books and many are already looking forward to the beginning of the playoffs. But those who didn’t make the postseason have other things to worry about. The Minnesota Vikings, for instance, have a decision to make about Kirk Cousins.

2023 was the final year in the veteran quarterback’s contract, which is why many wonder what’s next both for the franchise and Cousins. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently addressed this situation in a press conference, claiming his intention is to try and reach an agreement with the 35-year-old.

“I’ve been pretty consistent with that. Kirk the player is somebody that, as we saw what he does to this team, I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured. It’s the most important position in sports,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Jeff Wald of Fox 9. “It ultimately always comes down to can you find an agreement that works for both sides and all those things, but as a player it’s certainly my intention to have him back here.”

Lack of playoff success, a stain in Cousins’ tenure

Signed on a three-year, fully guaranteed $84m contract in 2018, Cousins has been the Vikings franchise quarterback for six years now. While he definitely gave reasons to own the job, he has been unable to take the team to a deep playoff run so far.

In fact, the Vikings made just two playoff appearances since they brought Cousins in. In 2019, Minnesota beat the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. After two seasons with a losing record, the Vikings won the NFC North but were shocked by the New York Giants in the Wild Card.

Vikings suffered without Cousins

Cousins has often been criticized for failing to take the Vikings further, but this season may have proven how weak they are without him. The veteran signal-caller suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8, and nothing has been the same for the team since then.

Cousins was having a great season until then, with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, though the Vikings were off to a 3-4 start. From then on, the team lacked consistency at quarterback, with Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, and Nick Mullens all starting for the Vikings during 2023.

At 35, Cousins is clearly not getting any younger, and his recent injury may be concerning as well. But the talent is definitely there. The Vikings may have realized how important having a QB of his caliber can be, so unless Cousins’ demands are through the roof, it looks like there’s time for another chapter together.