Kirk Cousins was making the most of — arguably — the most crucial season of his career. Already 35 years old and with his physical prime behind him, the former Washington Commanders QB was playing for another contract, most likely the last one of his career.

Cousins rose to the occasion. He was leading the NFL with 18 touchdown passes while completing 69% of his passes and throwing well over 2,000 yards. Despite his team’s struggles, he was posting MVP-caliber numbers.

But now that he’s suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and won’t be able to play for at least nine months, there are plenty of questions regarding his future, not just with the organization but also in the league as a whole.

That’s why Minnesota Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell wanted to make it loud and clear that the team is still counting on him. They wanted to bring him back in free agency, and this injury didn’t change their plans.

Vikings Want Cousins Back Next Season

“Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again,” O’Connell told the media, per NBC Sports. “I know he’s going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him, and that will be something, you know, that hopefully will work itself out. You guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk. I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.”

Cousins announced on Twitter that he had undergone surgery to repair his Achilles, and he was in great spirits and looking forward to making his return. Of course, it’s going to be a major challenge for a player his age.

Even so, a return to the Vikings seems quite likely. He refused to waive his no-trade clause this season, vowing to lead the team back from the bottom, even after Justin Jefferson fell with an injury and they let most of their star players go in the offseason.

Does It Make Sense For Minnesota?

From a pragmatic standpoint, holding onto Cousins might not be the wisest decision by the Vikings. That’s, of course, unless Cousins takes a significant pay cut from his current contract.

Cousins was making $35 million a season, and the Vikings drew plenty of mockery and criticism for paying top-dollar on a QB with well-documented struggles when the lights are the brightest. Still, he was playing like a top-five MVP this season, and he’s a much better QB than most in the league.

Every team needs veterans and leaders, and Cousins has grown to be a fan and locker room favorite and an icon of the Vikings organization. They’re not ready to compete at the highest level right now, but they could still be in the mix for a playoff spot with Cousins there.

The Vikings have made moves to shed salary and big contracts off their books, and spending big bucks on Cousins would go against that m.o. But if both parties can agree on a reasonable deal, then by all means, they should bring him back.