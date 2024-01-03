The NFL loves storylines, and none were more unexpected or delightful than the rise of Brock Purdy in 2023. Taken with the very last pick in the draft, Mr. Irrelevant quickly became Mr. Indispensable, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a regular season that surpassed even the wildest dreams. But they must now prepare for what will be a long list of opponents in 2024.

Things could be even tougher for the 49ers and Brock Purdy in 2024 as most teams have been studying Kyle Shanahan’s offensive line and how it is performing with Purdy at quarterback.

Purdy wasn’t alone in his brilliance in 2023. Christian McCaffrey, acquired mid-season, proved to be a game-changer. His dual-threat ability added another dimension to the offense, while Deebo Samuel remained a dominant force both catching and running the ball. They must do the same during the 2024 season if they want to reach another postseason.

49ers’ opponents for the 2024 season

The list of San Francisco 49ers opponents for the 2024 season is already known, although the order or full schedule of the games is not yet released. This gives the team a chance to start preparing for their matchups a little earlier, which is crucial in the competitive NFL landscape.

Home Away Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings New York Jets Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs NFC South winner (most likely Tampa Bay) NFC East winner between Philadelphia or Dallas (most likely) source: NinersNation.com

The 2024 opponents looks a little tougher compared to 2023. The Niners will face three of the league’s most talented teams in the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs. These games will be true tests for the 49ers’ defense, especially against high-powered offenses like the Bills led by Josh Allen and the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa.

But the challenges don’t stop there. The 49ers will also have to contend with other teams that could be playoff contenders next season, such as the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks. The Lions, under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, have shown significant improvement in recent years and boast a young and exciting offense.

Of course, the 49ers will also have their usual tough battles within the NFC West, including home and away games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. These divisional matchups are always fiercely contested, and the 49ers will need to be at their best to emerge victorious.