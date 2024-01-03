Entering Week 18 the rushing yards leader is Christian McCaffrey with 1,459 yards, he is a 27-year-old veteran who still has a lot to give. Another RB who is over a thousand yards is Kyren Williams with 1,144 and James Cook with 1,086.

There are people who don’t understand how important yards are for a running back. Accumulating many yards suggests the running back has played consistently and stayed healthy over a long period. This reflects dedication, talent, and resilience, all valuable traits.

During the 2023 NFL season, several rookies are showing much more talent than people expected, especially those who come from some big programs. They have adapted fast to the league but they still have a long way to go.

The two young RBs close to a thousand yards

According to stats, the two 21-year-old running backs near 1,000 yards in Week 18 are Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) 948 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) 915 yards. Both players recently began their pro careers.

It is very unlikely that Bijan will be able to play in the postseason since entering Week 18 the Falcons have a record of 7-9 overall. But for Jahmyr Gibbs things are different since the Lions will play in the postseason and it will be the first time for him.

The NFL game is notoriously complex, with intricate defensive schemes and demanding reads for rookies during their first year, but it seems that Bijan and Jahmyr are doing just fine. Adapting from college to the pro level can be a huge mental and physical leap for most young players.

Rushing yards remain a significant marker of a running back’s career, but they should be considered alongside other factors for a more complete evaluation. Their importance might also evolve as the NFL landscape continues to change.

Is the career of a running back shorter than that of other players?

Yes, running backs generally have shorter careers than other players in the NFL. The average career length for a running back is around 2.5 years, compared to quarterbacks at 6.5 years and wide receivers at 5.5 years. This is primarily due to the high physical demands of the position.

Can Jahmyr Gibbs have a successful career with the Lions?

Jahmyr Gibbs has the potential for a successful career with the Lions, but much depends on various factors. He enters a crowded backfield, so playing time could be limited at first. However, his versatility as a runner, receiver, and returner could carve out a role.