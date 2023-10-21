NFL: The Five Kickers Who Have Not Missed This Season

The attention in the realm of football has always been predominantly fixated on quarterbacks. Their skill and prowess play a pivotal role in the success of their respective teams. Nevertheless, in a league marked by parity, numerous factors can sway the outcome of games.

With teams often closely matched, games frequently come down to a single score, a reality that becomes even more pronounced in the postseason. In these critical moments, the fate of a match hinges on the performance of the kickers.

Among the ranks of kickers, there exists an exclusive group of five players who have yet to miss an attempt this season: These individuals who have displayed perfect precision are Nick Folk, Harrison Butker, Cairo Santos, Chris Boswell, and Anders Carlson.

Perfect Kickers Breakdown

The success rate of field goals has seen a decline in recent times, mainly due to rule changes that have pushed the kickers a few yards further from the goalposts in extra points. When considering both field goals and extra point attempts, these five names emerge as paragons of accuracy.

Folk has been a standout performer in his debut season with the Tennessee Titans. Arriving via trade, Folk has emerged as a reliable scoring option. In an offense that grapples with scoring touchdowns, he has converted all 16 of his field goal attempts, in addition to eight extra points.

Butker, renowned for his clutch performances, has continued to shine for the Kansas City Chiefs. Butker etched his name into history with a title-winning field goal in the previous postseason. He has delivered 14 successful field goals and 15 extra points.

Santos finds himself on a team like the Chicago Bears known for its offensive inconsistency over the years. In light of the team’s struggles, Santos’s role as a kicker becomes even more paramount. Impressively, he remains unblemished with 10 field goals and 12 extra points.

Boswell, another kicker navigating an offense that struggles to score, has showcased his reliability for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the team managing just five successful extra points, Boswell has converted 10 field goals.

Carlson is a lesser-known name. Replacing Mason Crosby in the kicking department was no easy feat, but Carlson has risen to the challenge for the Packers. In his rookie season, he has notched seven field goals along with 10 extra points.

How Many Attempts Has Justin Tucker Missed?

Tucker has missed one extra point alongside two field goals.