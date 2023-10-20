The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades years and, as a consequence, the pressure is on for head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott.

In 2022, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. This season, following another lopsided loss in Week 5 at Santa Clara, many fans and experts pointed out at Prescott.

However, the Cowboys answered on Monday Night Football with a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They have a 4-2 record and remain as contenders in the NFL.

After seeing the 49ers lose at Cleveland and the Eagles against the Jets in Week 6, McCarthy shared a very interesting thought about Dak Prescott and all his critics as the coach has been around quarterbacks like Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent. His attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it. You have to be unique to deal with that and this is Year 8 for him. So, he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.5 spot in the NFC thanks to a 4-2 record. They’re currently the best Wild Card team in the conference and remain just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) in the race for the NFC East.

A reasonable projection is that a 10-7 record would be enough to get into the playoffs. However, anything is possible and the Cowboys priority should be in possible home-field advantage. McCarthy believes in Dak Prescott and he emphasized it in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback. The way he is built. What he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 quarterbacks is unique. Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks, I’ve never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is.”

What’s the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are currently on their bye week. After that, this is their remaining schedule: Rams, @Philadelphia, Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit.

That final stretch of the season is brutal for the Cowboys facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.

When did the Dallas Cowboys win their last Super Bowl?

The last Super Bowl win and appearance for the Dallas Cowboys came in the 1995 season. It was their second year under head coach Barry Switzer after Jimmy Johnson left the team having won two Lombardi trophies: Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. Both of those consecutive victories by Johnson were against the Buffalo Bills.

On January 28, 1996, the Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Cornerback Larry Brown won the MVP Award of the game after two crucial interceptions in the second half to Steelers’ quarterback, Neil O’Donnell.

That victory represented the end of an era led by spectacular players such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. It was one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history with three Super Bowls in a span of four years.