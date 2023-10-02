The New York Giants enter Week 4 Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks with a 1-2 record. The Giants are struggling after losing one game against the Cowboys in Week 1 and against San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

The Giants’ defense has been a major concern. They have allowed at least 28 points in all three of their games so far. The Giants need to find a way to get more pressure on the quarterback and force more turnovers.

The Seahawks are a dangerous team, but the Giants have the talent to beat them. If the Giants can play mistake-free football and execute their game plan, they should be able to come out with a win.

Who is the Giants wide receiver with most TDs entering Monday Night Football?

According to Pro Football Reference, the New York Giants wide receiver with most touchdowns entering Week 4 Monday Night Football is Isaiah Hodgins with a single TD.

So far the Giants have used six wide receivers this season, with Hodgins being the only one capable of scoring a touchdown, but so far he has not reached 100 receiving yards.

Who has been the best wide receiver in Giants history?

Amani Toomer is widely considered to be the best wide receiver in New York Giants history. He holds the Giants’ all-time records for receptions (668), receiving yards (9,497), and receiving touchdowns (54). Toomer was a key member of the Giants’ two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2000 and 2007. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler.