The Detroit Lions–Green Bay Packers rivalry is one of the oldest and most heated rivalries in the NFL. The two teams have played each other over 180 times since 1930, and the Packers lead the overall series record 105-76-7.

The rivalry has been particularly intense in recent years, as the two teams have been competing for the NFC North division title. The Packers have won the division 12 times since 2002, while the Lions have never won it.

Their rivalry is also fueled by the close proximity of the two cities. Detroit and Green Bay are located just 500+ miles apart, and many fans of both teams have friends and family members who support the other team.

How good is the Lions’ winning streak over the Packers?

According to NFL stats, the Detroit Lions are enjoying a 3-0 winning streak over the Green Bay Packers after winning against them by 34-20 during Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

3-0 Streak Lions over Packers:

2022 season – Week 9 vs Green Bay Packers by 15-9 at Ford Field

2022 season – Week 18 vs Green Bay Packers by 20-16 at Lambeau Field

2023 season – Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers by 34-20 at Lambeau Field

They will play again during Week 12, even though the Packers are the favorites to win the NFC North division. The Lions have a young and talented team, and they are led by a passionate head coach in Dan Campbell.

Can the Lions finally overcome the Packers and win the NFC North division in 2023?

The Lions are still the underdogs in the NFC North division, but they have a chance to beat the Packers in 2023. If they can stay healthy and play to their potential, they could be the team to finally knock the Packers off their perch.