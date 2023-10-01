Patrick Mahomes was the key for the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the New York Jets 23-20, although the game became more complicated than they expected. In the end, the best team in the field won, and Mahomes now enjoys a personal two-game winning streak against the Jets.

The Chiefs won in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 and in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears 41-10, for their first two victories of the season. Now with a third victory against the Jets, they enter Week 5 in good spirits.

On the other hand, the New York Jets are now on a three-game losing streak, after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 10-30, the New England Patriots 10-15, and the Chiefs 23-20.

What is Mahomes’ winning streak against the Jets?

According to NFL stats and The Football Database, Patrick Mahomes has two wins against the New York Jets, he won the first game during the 2020 season by 35-9 and the most recent victory was in 2023 by 23-20.

The Jets and Chiefs don’t have a well-known rivalry like other NFL teams, but it’s always interesting when two teams that rarely face each other play a game that gets everyone’s attention.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 8 at 4:25 PM ET to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Chiefs will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games, while the Vikings will be looking to bounce back from a Week 4 loss. The game will air on CBS.