NFL: The Stats Proving How CeeDee Lamb is Being Misused by the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have experienced an inconsistent season thus far despite maintaining a 4-2 record heading into their bye week. Several factors have contributed to them falling slightly behind some of their competitors, with their offensive performance standing out as a notable concern.

One of the most significant changes this season has been coach Mike McCarthy taking on the role of play-caller for the first time in Dallas, following the departure of Kellen Moore. Despite their victory over the Chargers in a closely contested match, the offense continues to underperform.

The responsibility for the offensive struggles doesn’t rest solely on the shoulders of Dak Prescott. Much of the scrutiny is directed towards McCarthy and his approach, which has been criticized for its lack of risk-taking as evidenced by CeeDee Lamb’s decrease in his production.

CeeDee Lamb’s Disappointing Statistics after Six Games

Lamb has emerged as the primary target in the passing game since the trade of Amari Cooper. In the previous season, he displayed his potential as one of the league’s premier wide receivers, with 107 receptions, a remarkable 1,359 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns.

However, this season, there has been a noticeable decline in how frequently McCarthy involves him. Notably, he ranks 28th in targets with just 42, in contrast to other teams that consistently find ways to position their top wide receivers to get the ball in space to generate yards.

This limited number of passes thrown in Lamb’s direction has naturally resulted in decreased production. His 34 catches place him 16th in the league. Nonetheless, his talent shines through with 475 receiving yards ranking him 11th in the league.

Their struggles in the red zone have also hindered Lamb’s contribution with only one touchdown reception. In the victory against the Chargers, he illustrated his potential by catching all seven targets, accumulating 117 receiving yards in their triumph.

CeeDee Lamb’s Contract

Lamb’s contract expires after the 2024 season as the team picked up his fifth-year option recently.