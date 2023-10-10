The Dallas Cowboys had looked great in their wins this season, but NFL analysts and fans were still hesitant to give them the nod as contenders. That’s why their game vs. the San Francisco 49ers was so crucial.

That Sunday Night trip to the Bay area would reveal where they truly stood among the powerhouses in the league, especially considering how bad they had looked vs. the Niners in the past couple of seasons.

Needless to say, it was a huge shame for the fans to see Dak Prescott exposed again in a 42-10 loss. Also, it’s evident that HC Mike McCarthy didn’t have his team ready to perform. That’s why he took the blame for the loss.

Mike McCarthy Says Loss To Niners Was Humbling

“The biggest thing is for us to be accountable. It was clearly humbling, but it is one game,” McCarthy said. “Start with me, I didn’t do a good job tonight. We will clearly acknowledge it. I’m not a burn the tape guy. I think that’s a crock of sh*t. They played extremely well and we did not.”

The HC can try and downplay this loss as much as he wants, but the reality is that it was more than just one loss. On top of the injuries, this will be stuck in their heads now: they can’t beat the Niners.

On top of that, this was yet another proof of the fact that they cannot trust Dak to lead them when the game calls for it. They may never get over the hump with him under center.