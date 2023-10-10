Most NFL fans and pundits agreed that the Dallas Cowboys needed to make a statement on Sunday night. They needed to prove that they could compete with the San Francisco 49ers once and for all.

But just like what happened in back-to-back seasons, Kyle Shanahan’s team had the last laugh, thrashing them 42-10 and outplaying them in all facets of the game.

Even so, Niners star George Kittle may have taken things a little too far. Following his three-touchdown performance, Kittle showed a ‘F**ck Dallas’ shirt underneath his jersey, and he even took to Instagram to show it.

Micah Parsons Warns George Kittle Over Disrespectful Shirt

Needless to say, that didn’t sit well with several players, including star LB/DE Micah Parsons. Parsons seemingly threatened Kittle and the Niners ahead of a potential rematch, stating that he made it more personal than it had to be:

“I just feel like he’s making it more–way more–personal than it had to be. Kittle’s my guy, but Imma say this. Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust,” the Penn State product warned in his show, The Edge with Micah Parsons.

However, Niners star Deebo Samuel seemed unfazed by the threats, doubling down on Kittle’s mockery by stating that it was already personal when they beat them 42-10, adding that it could only get worse if they meet again.

That potential postseason rematch will be must-watch television. They’ve made it personal already, and it’s more than clear that there’s not a lot of love between these two teams. It’s not just about football anymore.

The Niners Owned The Cowboys Again

Anybody can lose a game in the NFL, and there should be no shame in losing to the most stacked team in the league. However, the context also matters, and the Niners utterly dominated this game from start to finish.

They had three times as many first downs (25 to 8), more than double yards (421 to 197), won the turnover battle 4-1 — including three picks on Dak Prescott –, had more sacks (4 to 1), were better in third down (6-for-11 to 4-for-11) and made the most of every chance they had to get on the scoreboard.

All the pressure was on the Cowboys to prove that they could keep up with the team that has ended their season in two consecutive years. And, once again, they failed to deliver.

The Niners are aware of their dominance over the Cowboys, and took the field with that kind of confidence. That’s winning half of the battle. Also, Dak Prescott proved not to be trustworthy when his team needed him to lead the offense, turning the ball over three times with some avoidable mistakes.

The Cowboys still have 12 more games to get this lopsided loss behind them, but their schedule won’t get any easier down the stretch. Turning the narrative around after such a disappointing result won’t be easy, especially given their recent history.