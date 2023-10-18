Jerry Jones has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. He’s very close to the team, and he definitely wants them to succeed. Now, he has taken a big shot at Mike McCarthy, coach of the club, for his poor management during games.

Jerry Jones, as the owner of the Cowboys, has been a prominent figure in the NFL since his arrival. Under his ownership, Dallas consistently ranked among the most valuable sports franchises worldwide, but their performance on the field has not been the same.

The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1995. Since then, the franchise has been unable to compete in the NFL, even though Jones’ efforts in creating a solid squad to seek another title and return to their glory days.

Mike McCarthy receives harsh criticism from Jerry Jones

It is known that Jerry Jones is one of the most committed owners in the entire NFL. He’s always very close to everything that happens around the club, from their economics to even decisions regarding the building of the roster.

However, Jones’ hands-on involvement in football decisions has been a double-edged sword. While his passion and ambition are evident, his interference in coaching and player acquisition decisions has been a point of contention.

Now, he has done it again. The 81-year-old businessman has talked about Mike McCarthy’s game plan, specifically regarding his management of the clock. The owner doesn’t like how the coach is handling the plays, as he thinks that this is causing a lot of problems for the offense.

“First of all, this is not an impassioned response to your question at all,” Jones said on 105. The Fan, via Pro Football Talk, when asked about Mike McCarthy’s last decision before halftime against the Chargers. “But I thought we should have tried another pass in the end zone, and used the clock accordingly.“

Jones’ willingness to invest in high-profile player signings has yielded both triumphs and criticisms. The Cowboys have won Super Bowls and cultivated legendary players under his ownership, but it seems like sometimes he crosses the line and tries to tell everyone what to do instead of letting them do their job.

What is Mike McCarthy’s record as coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy arrived in Dallas for the 2020 NFL season. Since then, the head coach has won 34 games and lost 22 (.607 win-loss percentage). It is not a disappointing record, but Jerry Jones definitely wants more from him.

Also, McCarthy has led the Cowboys to two playoffs since his arrival, with one victory and two defeats (both against the San Francisco 49ers). It seems like this year will be crucial for him, as Dallas expects him to finally succeed and at least reach the Super Bowl.