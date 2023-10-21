Evaluating a quarterback’s performance in football involves a multitude of statistics. While advanced metrics provide a deeper understanding of a quarterback’s play, traditional stats like passing yards, touchdowns, and interceptions remain relevant.

However, there’s another crucial statistic that not only defines a quarterback’s performance but also reflects the effectiveness of their offensive line –sacks taken. This is a pivotal metric as it can demonstrate how well a quarterback can evade pressure.

Despite the offensive line play being the most decisive attribute to this statistic, quarterbacks making good decision such as throwing the ball quickly contribute. In this case, there are three players among the rest like Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

Baker Mayfield Is the Leader Over Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa

An important aspect to clarify regarding this ranking is the selection criteria. This choice could involve setting a minimum threshold for pass attempts. In this writing, a stricter criterion was applied. To be included, quarterbacks had to have at least two starts, which led to the exclusion of players like Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, or P.J. Walker, despite their lower sack counts.

Mayfield currently leads this trio in terms of the fewest sacks. His decision-making has notably matured, resulting in just five sacks taken in five matchups. This improvement has also contributed to the Buccaneers‘ better-than-expected season with a 3-2 record, leading the NFC South.

Mahomes, despite facing challenges at the receiver position, has performed well. He has taken just six sacks but leads the league in the percentage of sacks per pass attempt, with a 2.6% rate.

Tagovailoa has experienced better protection from his offensive line, granting him more time to connect with his speedy receivers. This change in protection has played a significant role in his performance to surges as a potential MVP for the season.

The number of sacks taken is influenced by multiple factors. While the offensive line’s prowess is a key determinant, the quarterback‘s decision-making also plays a significant role. What appears evident related to sacks is that these three players have excelled the most thus far.

How Many Touchdown Passes Has Mayfield Thrown?

Mayfield has thrown seven touchdown passes in five matchups with Tampa Bay this season.