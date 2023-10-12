With a 1-4 record after five games, the 2023 NFL season doesn’t look too promising for the Denver Broncos. Ahead of the trade deadline, the AFC West team has now decided what to do with Jerry Jeudy amid the rumors surrounding the star wide receiver.

October 31st is the last day for NFL teams to make trades with each other. Some teams aim to strengthen their rosters for the season’s end, while others use their best players to secure top draft picks in future drafts.

The Broncos appear to be one of the teams that will become sellers at the trade deadline. Their 2023 season has not started in the best way, and the club’s front office believes they still have some interesting players they could trade to build a better future.

Broncos decide whether to trade Jerry Jeudy or not

It is clear that the Broncos have not started the 2023 season on the right foot. While Denver has come close to winning three games, they ultimately lost, resulting in a disappointing 1-4 record.

Jerry Jeudy, a talented wide receiver, entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 Draft. During his rookie season, he displayed promise as a route runner and pass catcher, amassing 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In his second year, Jeudy was expected to further develop into a key target for the Broncos. However, his season was marred by injuries and drops, affecting his overall performance. Despite these challenges, he showcased glimpses of his potential and remains a valuable asset to the team.

However, his time with the Broncos might be over soon. According to several reports, Denver is interested in parting ways with Jerry Jeudy in order to acquire top picks for the upcoming draft.

Earlier this year, Sean Payton, coach of the team, said that they were not interested in trading Jeudy. However, as their season has not started in the best way possible, several teams have reached them to see if they could move on from the wide receiver.

According to Destin Adams of ZtoZSports, one of the teams interested in the services of the wideout is Indianapolis. The Colts want to provide Anthony Richardson with an elite wide receiver, and Jeudy could be the perfect player for his offense.

Which teams could be interested in trading for Jerry Jeudy?

As mentioned previously, the Indianapolis Colts have expressed a strong interest in trading for Jerry Jeudy. The Denver Broncos are aware that several other teams may also pursue the talented wide receiver as the trade deadline approaches.

The Carolina Panthers have expressed a keen interest in acquiring a top wide receiver to bolster their offense. Their goal is to provide Bryce Young with a talented and experienced wideout. However, there is a concern that the Panthers may have limited draft picks available to offer in potential trade deals.

The Minnesota Vikings are another team in the hunt for a new wide receiver. The recent loss of Justin Jefferson to injury has raised concerns, and while the injury is expected to end his season, the Vikings are exploring the possibility of filling his absence with a top-tier wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy.