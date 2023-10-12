There’s no doubt that the Miami Dolphins have one of the best wide receivers in the entire league in Tyreek Hill. The veteran player consistently showcases his talent, and now he has just outperformed five NFL teams in an impressive statistic.

The Dolphins have definitely improved in recent years. Mike McDaniel, coach of the AFC East team, has done a remarkable job in building a competitive roster, with a combination of talent and speed that seems unstoppable for everyone.

Last year, the front office made a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill, one of the best receivers in the league, and he has certainly lived up to expectations.

Five NFL teams are worse than Tyreek Hill by himself in an impressive stat

Mike McDaniel has done an amazing job as coach of the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he wanted to provide Tua Tagovailoa with an elite wide receiver, and the Chiefs were interested in moving on from Tyreek Hill to acquire top draft picks.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill surpassed everyone’s expectations. However, the veteran wideout knows that he could have a better campaign this year, and he’s on track to have the best one of his career so far.

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, Hill promised to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to have a 2,000+ yard season. His incredible start suggests that he may achieve this, with several games in which his performances have been crucial for his team.

After five games, stats show that he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now. Hill has made 19 catches for 15+ yards this year, outperforming five entire teams who haven’t matched what he has done.

The Giants (18), Panthers (18), Jets (16), Browns (14), and Bengals (11) have fewer catches for more than 15 yards in total from all their receivers combined. This undoubtedly highlights Hill’s talent and his potential to achieve the milestone he set before the season.

There’s no doubt that Hill has build a terrific partnership with Tua Tagovailoa. It seems like both players needed each other, and now the Dolphins are regarded as true contenders to win this year’s Super Bowl.

Which has been the best season Tyreek Hill has had so far?

Tyreek Hill has been in the NFL for eight years. He entered the league as the 165th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, surpassing all expectations as a fifth-round selection.

With Kansas City, Hill had four seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards. However, his best season in terms of yardage was last year when he gained a total of 1,710 yards in the 17 games he played.

After five games this year, Cheetah is on track to surpass last year’s numbers. He has 651 receiving yards in five matches played, which could lead to more than 2,200 yards by the end of the regular season if the trend continues.