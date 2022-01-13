Much has been said about the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after the quarterback left the New England Patriots. In episode 9 of his "Man in the Arena" series, TB12 reflected on their time together in Foxborough.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will go down in the history books as the leaders of one of the greatest dynasties in sports. For years, the New England Patriots were the team to beat in the NFL.

While their relationship has been a hot topic in the league, the truth is that the Patriots have been completely dominant during the Brady-Belichick era in Foxborough by winning six Super Bowl rings.

However, the successful part was often overshadowed by the gossip around their coexistence in New England. But Tom Brady only had words of praise for his former coach, with whom he cemented a legacy.

Tom Brady shows his respect for Bill Belichick

Episode 9 of Tom Brady's documentary series "Man in the Arena" dives into the final years of the quarterback in New England. Besides the 2018 season that ended with his last SB win in Foxborough, TB12 also addressed his relationship with Belichick.

"I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick," Brady said, before explaining how they complemented each other. "I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first and I wanted a coach that showed up every day and put the team first.

“We found an amazing working relationship together and I think he was the best coach I could’ve ever asked for,” Brady added. “We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. And in the end we accomplished things that no one had ever accomplished in NFL history.”

That seems to be the best possible way to remember what has been one of the most prolific quarterback-coach duos in the league. Regardless of what has been said later, time will remember Brady and Belichick for the success they had in New England.