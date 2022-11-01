With the 2022 NFL regular season in full swing, there was one important date fans were looking forward to: November 1. The trade deadline is now part of the past, and it was one of the busiest days of the year.
Unsurprisingly, general managers around the league were constantly picking up the phone, making deals that will probably give a lot to talk about throughout the season. Calvin Ridley, for instance, was sent to Jacksonville from Atlanta.
The former Falcons wide receiver, however, wasn't the only notable move of the day. But with so many trades in just a few hours, it may have been hard for everyone to keep up with every single move. Check out here all the trades made on Nov. 1.
NFL Trades Tracker 2022: All Moves On Deadline Day
Ravens get LB Roquan Smith from Bears
Baltimore gets:
- LB Roquan Smith
Chicago gets:
- LB A.J. Klein
- 2023 second-round draft pick
- 2023 fifth-round draft pick
Vikings acquire TE T.J. Hockenson from Lions
Minnesota gets:
- TE T.J. Hockenson
- 2023 fourth-round draft pick
- 2024 conditional fourth-round draft pick
Detroit gets:
- 2023 second-round draft pick
- 2024 third-round draft pick
Bears trade with Steelers for WR Chase Claypool
Chicago gets:
- WR Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh receives:
- 2023 second-round draft pick
Steelers get CB Williams Jackson III from Commanders
Pittsburgh receives:
- CB Williams Jackson III
- 2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick
Washington gets:
- 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick
Dolphins land LB Bradley Chubb from Broncos in blockbuster deal
Miami gets:
- LB Bradley Chubb
- 2025 fifth-round draft pick
Denver gets:
- RB Chase Edmonds
- 2023 first-round draft pick
- 2024 fourth-round draft pick
Jaguars get suspended WR Calvin Ridley from Falcons
Jacksonville gets:
- WR Calvin Ridley
Atlanta gets:
- 2023 conditional fifth-round draft pick
- 2024 conditional second-round draft pick
Broncos trade with Jets for DE Jacob Martin
Denver gets:
- DE Jacob Martin
- 2024 fifth-round draft pick
New York gets:
- 2024 fourth-round draft pick
Bills trade RB Zack Moss for RB Nyheim Hines with Colts
Buffalo gets:
- RB Nyheim Hines
Indianapolis gets:
- RB Zack Moss
- 2023 conditional fifth-round draft pick
Falcons acquire CB Rashad Fenton from Chiefs
Atlanta gets:
- CB Rashad Fenton
Kansas City gets:
- Conditional seventh-round pick
Dolphins get RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from 49ers
Miami gets:
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
San Francisco gets:
- 2023 fifth-round pick
Bills acquire S Dean Marlowe from Falcons
Buffalo gets:
- S Dean Marlowe
Atlanta gets:
- 2023 7th round pick