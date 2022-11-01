The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed and it brought us a number of blockbuster deals, including Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out here all the trades made today.

With the 2022 NFL regular season in full swing, there was one important date fans were looking forward to: November 1. The trade deadline is now part of the past, and it was one of the busiest days of the year.

Unsurprisingly, general managers around the league were constantly picking up the phone, making deals that will probably give a lot to talk about throughout the season. Calvin Ridley, for instance, was sent to Jacksonville from Atlanta.

The former Falcons wide receiver, however, wasn't the only notable move of the day. But with so many trades in just a few hours, it may have been hard for everyone to keep up with every single move. Check out here all the trades made on Nov. 1.

NFL Trades Tracker 2022: All Moves On Deadline Day

Ravens get LB Roquan Smith from Bears

Baltimore gets:

LB Roquan Smith

Chicago gets:

LB A.J. Klein

2023 second-round draft pick

2023 fifth-round draft pick

Vikings acquire TE T.J. Hockenson from Lions

Minnesota gets:

TE T.J. Hockenson

2023 fourth-round draft pick

2024 conditional fourth-round draft pick

Detroit gets:

2023 second-round draft pick

2024 third-round draft pick

Bears trade with Steelers for WR Chase Claypool

Chicago gets:

WR Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh receives:

2023 second-round draft pick

Steelers get CB Williams Jackson III from Commanders

Pittsburgh receives:

CB Williams Jackson III

2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick

Washington gets:

2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick

Dolphins land LB Bradley Chubb from Broncos in blockbuster deal

Miami gets:

LB Bradley Chubb

2025 fifth-round draft pick

Denver gets:

RB Chase Edmonds

2023 first-round draft pick

2024 fourth-round draft pick

Jaguars get suspended WR Calvin Ridley from Falcons

Jacksonville gets:

WR Calvin Ridley

Atlanta gets:

2023 conditional fifth-round draft pick

2024 conditional second-round draft pick

Broncos trade with Jets for DE Jacob Martin

Denver gets:

DE Jacob Martin

2024 fifth-round draft pick

New York gets:

2024 fourth-round draft pick

Bills trade RB Zack Moss for RB Nyheim Hines with Colts

Buffalo gets:

RB Nyheim Hines

Indianapolis gets:

RB Zack Moss

2023 conditional fifth-round draft pick

Falcons acquire CB Rashad Fenton from Chiefs

Atlanta gets:

CB Rashad Fenton

Kansas City gets:

Conditional seventh-round pick

Dolphins get RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from 49ers

Miami gets:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

San Francisco gets:

2023 fifth-round pick

Bills acquire S Dean Marlowe from Falcons

Buffalo gets:

S Dean Marlowe

Atlanta gets: