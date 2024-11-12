Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion scare in Week 10, prompting Mike McDaniel to send a clear message to the quarterback about his tackle attempt.

Concussions have been a major challenge for Tua Tagovailoa. The star quarterback of the Miami Dolphins has faced this issue three times in his NFL career, which is obviously a troubling situation.

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa suffered another concussion against the Bills. Many specialists advised him to consider retirement, but he chose to continue, promising to take better care of his health.

Mike McDaniel speaks out on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion scare vs. Rams

The promise that Tua Tagovailoa made about being more careful didn’t last long. The quarterback faced another concussion scare in Week 10 after trying to make up for his mistake.

During the second quarter against the Rams, Tagovailoa threw an interception. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom picked him off, and Tagovailoa attempted to stop him with a reckless tackle.

Instead of pushing Rozeboom out of bounds, Tagovailoa went low, clashing his head with the linebacker’s knee, immediately raising concerns.

Fortunately, Tagovailoa did not suffer a concussion this time. Following the incident, Mike McDaniel has urged him to be more cautious both with interceptions and his health.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“No, I think the best way to do that is to not throw it to the opponent,” McDaniel said on press conference on how Tua could’ve avoided the hit to his head. “These are the moments that I can feel the growth from the three years the most. When something doesn’t go well, he gets so mad at himself and holds himself to a high standard but he is also recognizing that he’s the franchise quarterback of this team. So, you can’t go too deep into your own self-lashing. You have to lead, and you have to move on from things good or bad.”

How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa suffered?

Tua Tagovailoa has sustained three official concussions in his NFL career. Many specialists advised him to consider stepping away, but he chose to return, committing to better protect himself in games.

In 2022, Tagovailoa suffered two concussions. His most recent came in Week 2 this season, after he collided headfirst into the chest of Bills’ Damar Hamlin while attempting to gain a first down.

