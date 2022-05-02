Deebo Samuel was the catalyst for the San Francisco 49ers' offense. He broke tackles out of the backfield as a running back and wroke havoc in the secondary as a wideout as well, which is why most people expected him to get paid this offseason.

Notably, that didn't happen and on top of that, the 26-year-old star asked the team to let him go. He has no interest in staying in the Bay area and wants to be traded before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Then again, given the fact that they didn't trade him during the NFL Draft, the prospect of moving him now seems unlikely. That's because the Niners wouldn't take a penny on the dollar for him, according to Kyle Shanahan.

NFL News: Niners Looking For 'Fair' Return For Deebo Samuel

“You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can,” Shanahan said. “But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. So you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners.”

Shanahan Wants To Be Patient With Him

The Niners wanted at least two first-round picks in return for Samuel. Needless to say, no team was willing to offer that much. Even so, Shanahan hasn't given up on the possibility of making amends:

"We've been with him for three years," Shanahan said. "I think we know him pretty well. He knows us pretty well. And things haven't been the best over the last couple of months through outside perception. But I see that happen a lot in this league, especially in contract situations. So, you try not to overreact one way or the other on it. You try to be patient with it because emotions can get high with people, especially when you care about people and a lot is riding on it. But that's what you've got to make sure you don't react to. And you've got to make sure that when it's all said and done, first and foremost, you do what's right for the organization. And then second of all, you try to get a win-win for both sides."

While injury-prone, Samuel proved to be one of the most dynamic and efficient weapons in the league last season. Now, the Niners will need to find a way to extend him and not risk losing him as a free agent.