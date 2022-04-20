With all the drama surrounding him right now, the Tennessee Titans could explore trading away A.J. Brown at the right price. Here, we talk about the 3 teams that could try and make a move for him.

It's OTA time around the NFL, meaning that it's the perfect time for some players to try and use their leverage. As it's been common over the past couple of years, young stars like Deebo Samuel decided to skip voluntary training camp to let their teams know they're not happy.

Washington's Terry McLaurin is also trying to force his team into re-signing him before the start of the season, and the same goes for Tennesse's A.J. Brown. And, while Mike Vrabel has repeatedly stated that the Titans don't want to trade Brown, his recent social media activity could suggest otherwise.

The Ole Miss product has expressed his frustration with the situation and how he's being portrayed as a diva and a bad teammate. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 teams that could swoop in and try to trade for him.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For A.J. Brown

3. Detroit Lions

While Jared Goff isn't an NFL-caliber QB, the Detroit Lions sure showed a lot of fight last season, they just weren't very good. Even so, Amon-Ra St. Brown broke out as a promising wideout and the addition of D.J. Chark gave Dan Campbell's team another dynamic playmaker for the passing game.

Trading for A.J. Brown and signing him to an extension could bring some life to this pedestrian offense, and there have been reports of interest in him. However, rebuilding teams don't usually part ways with Draft picks, and landing Brown would certainly come at a steep price.

2. Atlanta Falcons

It's the dawn of a new era for the Atlanta Falcons. With Matt Ryan out and Marcus Mariota getting another chance to prove his worth, they might as well bring in a familiar face to help ease things in the passing game. And having him next to Kyle Pitts would certainly give them a nice one-two punch.

The Falcons have five picks in the top 80 and, while they have big needs in nearly every position, they also have enough cap space and young pieces to at least give this a shot. Arthur Smith likes big, bruising receivers and he's already familiar with Brown, so he could be a target for them come Draft night.

1. Arizona Cardinals

There's a lot of drama going on with the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray's contract extension. But if the team wants to appease its QB, then landing another explosive weapon could certainly be a step in the right direction. Especially after another disappointing end to a promising season.

The Cardinals re-signed A.J. Green but he's way past his prime and letting Christian Kirk go left a big void in their passing game. A trio of Brown, Zach Ertz, and DeAndre Hopkins would certainly be a massive threat under Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and they have enough cap space to work out an extension and draft capital to get the deal done.