With Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the Green Bay Packers likely coming to an end, let's take a look at the only offer the Denver Broncos can make to lure him to Empower Field at Mile High.

Let's face facts for a second. Aaron Rodgers' days with the Green Bay Packers are all but over. He knows it, the team knows it, and most fans know it. Now, it's just a matter of whether he'll retire from the NFL or decide to play somewhere else.

Despite his age, Rodgers continues to perform at an MVP-caliber level. There will be no shortage of suitors for his services, as multiple QB-needy teams will be quite aggressive in the offseason.

But among all the potential destinations, the Denver Broncos look like the team that makes the most sense. They just hired former Packers' OC Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, building a bridge for Rodgers to arrive at Mile High.

Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett Share A Special Bond

Rodgers and Hackett had shared compliments throughout their careers. They have a strong relationship and close friendship, and it's not a secret that they'd love to continue working together:

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett," Rodgers said in November 2020. “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

“First and foremost, Aaron [Rodgers] was absolutely unbelievable," Hackett said in his introductory press conference. "He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me."

NFL Trade Rumors: The Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Denver Broncos:

But landing a player like Rodgers isn't an easy task or something that comes at a low price. Recently, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated put together the only Broncos trade offer the Packer could actually listen to:

Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 seventh-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick.

Packers get: 2022 first-round pick (13th overall), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (from Rams), QB Drew Lock, TE Albert Okwuebunam, WR K.J. Hamler.

This is a fair return for both teams. The draft capital is there, and the Packers get another young QB to try and bring the most out of Jordan Love. Also, if Rodgers wants to leave, there's only so much they could do to try and stop him.