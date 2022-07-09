Tyreek Hill has landed with intensity at the Miami Dolphins as he has yet to start the season and already signals the deadline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to prove his worth, as witnessed with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the Miami Dolphins signed Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, they made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, so the Georgia native can't go unnoticed in the upcoming season. At least he is already doing so with his comments, this time about his now teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill has a big challenge ahead of him, for while the Dolphins are one of the NFL's most charismatic franchises, they carry the baggage of only having been a truly elite team the two consecutive seasons in which they won the Super Bowl... almost 50 years ago.

Thus, both Tyreek Hill's contribution and that of the other piece of the gear needed for the Miami Dolphins to climb to the league's elite, Tua Tagovailoa, will be essential for the upcoming season, in which immediate results will be demanded from both of them.

Tyreek Hill points out the countdown facing Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill was a front-line witness to how an NFL promise became reality. Selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft, it took Patrick Mahomes only 3 seasons to live up to the predictions that he was a player with the potential to become a star in the league and led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowls by winning one. A relatively similar case to that of Tua Tagovailoa.

The 24-year-old native of Hawaii was drafted into the NFL by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, also in the first round. However, unlike Mahomes, he has not quite been able to make real the vaticions that labeled him as the savior of a franchise in need of success. In this regard, his new teammate and partner, Tyreek Hill, pointed out the deadline he must meet to avoid being obliterated.

"NFL only gives you two or three years to be a succesfull quarterback, specially if you are a first round pick... is basically his last year just to show people what he have got." stated Hill in a chat in his podcast It Needed to be Said.

As for how much talent Tagovailoa had available to be able to be boosted and meet the NFL's expectations of him, Tyreek Hill didn't hold back in comparing his case to that of Patrick Mahomes, his former teammate with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"When I go out to practice each and every day I see the same as that team (Mahomes' Kansas City team in 2018) as explosive, as dynamic. We have the same weapons and maybe even more". shared the 28 years old wide receiver. This season will reveal if Tyreek Hill's forecast about Tua Tagovailoa deadline were truth or not.