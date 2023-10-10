The Miami Dolphins have stormed into the NFL season in a spectacular manner, establishing themselves as one of the league’s top teams. Their well-rounded roster has been a key factor in their impressive 4-1 record, putting them at the forefront of the AFC East, even surpassing the formidable Buffalo Bills.

Despite a tough loss to the Bills, the Dolphins quickly rebounded with a convincing victory over the New York Giants. However, their historic performance on the offensive side of the ball is what’s truly making waves. They’ve now set a record for the most scrimmage yards in the first five weeks of an NFL season.

Leading this charge is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has consistently performed at an elite level. But it’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has been the catalyst of their offensive success. He is currently playing the best football of his career, and he’s leading the league in passing yards, setting himself apart from his peers.

Tagovailoa Has 300 Passing Yards per Game

Tagovailoa’s remarkable 1,614 passing yards are unmatched, even by other megastars at the position that are usually regarded ahead as players. This also places him as the only quarterback to surpass the remarkable 300-yard per game mark, boasting an impressive average of 322.8 yards per matchup.

His standout performances came against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he led the Dolphins to a thrilling 36-34 victory with an astounding 466 passing yards. Digging into his season stats further after week 1, Tagovailoa had 249 passing yards against the New England Patriots and 309 yards in the historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Tagovailoa continued to impress with 282 passing yards against the Bills and 308 yards against the New York Giants last Sunday. But it’s not just about numbers; it’s his effectiveness what makes the Dolphins be real championship candidates. He has thrown 11 passing touchdowns while limiting interceptions to just five.

When Was Tua Tagovailoa Drafted?

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted the Miami Dolphins with the fifth overall selection in 2020.