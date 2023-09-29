Tyreek Hill reveals why the Dolphins didn't go for the NFL scoring record vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins could have made history in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, but decided not to. According to Tyreek Hill, there’s a very special reason why they asked coach Mike McDaniel not to score more points against the Denver Broncos.

During Week 3, the Dolphins scored 70 points against the Broncos. It was a nearly perfect game for Miami, with a flawless performance by their offense and a remarkable game by their defense.

Miami was only a field goal away from the record of most points scored in a single game, but the team decided not to kick it. However, there’s a solid explanation why they took a knee instead.

Tyreek Hill asked Mike McDaniels not to score more points vs. Broncos

Mike McDaniel had the perfect chance to put his name in the history books of the NFL, but his players stepped on his way. After scoring 70 points against the Broncos, the Dolphins ended the game with a knee on the ground instead of a field goal, which of course surprised everybody.

The Dolphins had the last drive of the match, with the opportunity to break the NFL scoring record. However, the team’s captains asked Mike McDaniel not to go for the field goal to respect Denver, according to Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill revealed that the team’s captains requested not to pursue the NFL scoring record to avoid any potential bad karma. However, Hill expressed surprise that fans still booed the team even after scoring 70 points.

Was Mike McDaniels a fan of the Denver Broncos?

Yes, the head coach used to be a ballboy for the Broncos a few years ago. His dream was to play for Denver or coach them, but he never got the opportunity to do so.